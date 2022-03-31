March Goes out Like a Lamb

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Yesterday was a wild day of weather. It was our first day in the 80s this year; while the warmth felt good the wind was powerful. We escaped any tornadoes, but strong storms brought some trees down and knocked out power.

A few showers linger today

Cooler weather will move in for April 1st

The weekend looks seasonably pleasant

Today will still be a bit breezy, but nothing compared to the wind we felt yesterday. High temperatures were likely already reached, with a lot of us still in the upper 50s and low 60s early this morning. It turns much colder tonight with temperatures dropping back to the 30s. The first day of April will feel more like early March, with highs only in the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s return this weekend, but Saturday and Sunday morning will be cold! We start to warm up next week, ahead of another storm system that could bring us rain and thunderstorms by Tuesday/Wednesday.

A look back at March

My job as a meteorologist involves predicting the weather, but March is such an unpredictable month! From record snowfall March 11-12, to highs in the 80s March 30th, this month brought us a lot of different types of weather.

March Precipitation (WBKO)

Overall, more of our March days were warmer than average. We wrap up the month with temperatures below average. Here’s to April!

March Temperatures (WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and cooler. Few showers possible late. High 58. Low 36. Winds W at 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Continued cool. High 56. Low 35. Winds NW at 11 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer. High 63. Low 40. Winds S at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 66

Normal Low: 42

Record High Today: 83 (1978)

Record Low Today: 19 (1923)

Sunrise: 6:33 a.m.

Sunset: 7:07 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.68″

Monthly Precip: 2.93″ (-1.45″)

Yearly Precip: 14.55″ (+2.46″)

Monthly Snowfall: 5.1″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 38/Small Particulate Matter: 16)

Pollen Count: 7.3 (Mod-High)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 3 (Mod)

