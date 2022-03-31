BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

This week’s JA People of Action features Kelly Clemons

This week’s JA People of Action features Kelly Clemons, a 3rd grade teacher at Jody Richards Elementary. The 3rd grade Junior Achievement program is titled “JA Our City” which introduces students to the characteristics of cities and how cities are shaped by zoning. Students also learn about the importance of money to a city; how financial institutions help businesses and city residents; and how the media is an integral part of a city’s life. Students learn the role of an entrepreneur by exploring what it takes to open a restaurant. Ms. Clemon’s favorite thing about JA is the “real world connections.” She also said, “JA gives my students real world, hands on experiences with financial literacy. The volunteers are amazing and my students look forward to the lessons each week!”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.