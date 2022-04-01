3 Degree Guarantee for April: South Central Kentucky Council of the Blind

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - April 2022′s 3 Degree Guarantee non-profit is South Central Kentucky Council of the Blind.

The non-profit will receive $25 for each correct forecast high temperature within 3 degrees through the week on AM Kentucky up to $500.

Lisa McKinley, who works with the non-profit, was in studio talking about the organization.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.