Advertisement

3 Degree Guarantee for April: South Central Kentucky Council of the Blind

3 Degree Guarantee for April- South Central Kentucky Council of the Blind
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - April 2022′s 3 Degree Guarantee non-profit is South Central Kentucky Council of the Blind.

The non-profit will receive $25 for each correct forecast high temperature within 3 degrees through the week on AM Kentucky up to $500.

Lisa McKinley, who works with the non-profit, was in studio talking about the organization.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Epicenter
Epicenter, born and bred in Bowling Green will compete at Kentucky Derby
Warren RECC respond to multiple outages following storm
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changed her name after her divorce was finalized with Brandon...
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changes her name
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
Dalton's Law passes Kentucky house and senate
Bill named after young Barren County man passes Ky. house and senate

Latest News

Vine Grove man charged with child sexual abuse material distribution
Vine Grove man charged with child sexual abuse material distribution
Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire grows to 3,739 acres, evacuations continue
Poppy's Field Trip visited Kindergarten students at Potter Gray Elementary and their new...
Poppy’s Field Trip visits Potter Gray Elementary
Poppy's Visits Potter Gray Elementary School
Poppy's Visits Potter Gray Elementary School