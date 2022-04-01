April arrives with cooler air

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Mother Nature is playing an April Fools’ joke on us with temperatures more typical of late February.

A Frost Advisory goes into effect tonight

An isolated shower is possible Saturday

Warmer sunshine will dominate Sunday

Although it is cooler than we expect for the first day of April, it sure looks lovely outside. Under a clear sky, with calm wind temperatures drop to the 30s tonight. With these conditions frost is possible.

Frost Advisory (WBKO)

A quick warm-up is on the way Saturday, with highs near 60. An isolated shower is possible, otherwise look for intervals of clouds and sunshine. It won’t be as cold Saturday night into Sunday morning, with lows in the upper 30s to around 40. Sunday will be a gorgeous spring day, with plenty of sunshine and highs back to the mid 60s.

Rain Chance (WBKO)

The warming trend continues ahead of our next chance of rain and storms mid-week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Continued cool. High 56. Low 33. Winds W at 9 mph.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Warmer. Slight chance of a late day shower. High 63. Low 40. Winds S at 8 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 64. Low 42. Winds NW at 11 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 66

Normal Low: 43

Record High Today: 87 (1940)

Record Low Today: 19 (1923)

Sunrise: 6:31 a.m.

Sunset: 7:08 p.m.

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.03″

Monthly Precip: 2.96″ (-1.58″)

Yearly Precip: 14.58″ (+2.33″)

Monthly Snowfall: 5.1″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 24/Small Particulate Matter: 22)

Pollen Count: 9.2 (Mod-High)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 5 (Mod)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.