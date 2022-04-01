City of Bowling Green proclaims April Child Abuse Prevention Month

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday morning, city officials along with organizations that work with children facing abuse or neglect gathered at Fountain Square Park to officially proclaim April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.

“We chose to have an event here to get everybody together, to get everybody on the same page, to send a message that there are this many people standing for kids trying to give kids a voice, and really try to just help people understand the problem that exists and how we can all be involved,” Lee Fowlkes, the program director of the Family Enrichment Center, said.

Kentucky continues to rank high in the nation for its rate of child abuse cases. “There’s not one agency that can prevent child abuse, what it’s going to take is a community that’s working together to support each other and help each other,” Fowlkes said. “We saw that happen after the tornadoes, that everybody got together and pitched in to help people who are hurting, and that’s the same thing we need to do for kids.”

City Commissioner Sue Parrigin and Magistrate Doug Gorman presented the proclamation.

