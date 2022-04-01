Advertisement

City of Bowling Green proclaims April Child Abuse Prevention Month

Today marks the first day of Child Abuse Prevention month
By Katey Cook
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday morning, city officials along with organizations that work with children facing abuse or neglect gathered at Fountain Square Park to officially proclaim April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.

“We chose to have an event here to get everybody together, to get everybody on the same page, to send a message that there are this many people standing for kids trying to give kids a voice, and really try to just help people understand the problem that exists and how we can all be involved,” Lee Fowlkes, the program director of the Family Enrichment Center, said.

Kentucky continues to rank high in the nation for its rate of child abuse cases. “There’s not one agency that can prevent child abuse, what it’s going to take is a community that’s working together to support each other and help each other,” Fowlkes said. “We saw that happen after the tornadoes, that everybody got together and pitched in to help people who are hurting, and that’s the same thing we need to do for kids.”

City Commissioner Sue Parrigin and Magistrate Doug Gorman presented the proclamation.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dan Zimmerman says losing everything he ever owned has left him devastated.
Parents’ ashes, personal belongings sold at auction after movers fail to deliver man’s things
Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, is accused of attempting to kill her newborn baby after she thought...
Mother attempts to kill ‘evil’ newborn baby on way to hospital, police say
Dalton's Law passes Kentucky house and senate
Bill named after young Barren County man passes Ky. house and senate
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap
Vine Grove man charged with child sexual abuse material distribution
Vine Grove man charged with child sexual abuse material distribution

Latest News

KY 214 resurfacing in Monroe County set to begin
Dance big red
Dance Big Red 2022
Breakfast with dads
2nd annual boys to men breakfast with dads
Hometown Hero: Debbie Browder
Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero: Debbie Browder
Resurfacing in Monroe County
Resurfacing in Monroe County