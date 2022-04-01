Dance Big Red raises money in person for the first time in two years

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the first time in two years, Dance Big Red will be held in person. Out of an abundance of caution, organizers planned the event outside this year, as they didn’t know how the state of the pandemic would be when the event came around.

“It’s been a lot of work along the way, we’ve had a lot of obstacles we’ve had to overcome, but we’re really just excited to have everybody on the field,” Madison Feria, one of the executive overall co-chairs of the event, said. “It’s kind of surreal that we’re standing on the field now.”

The event raises money for Norton Children’s Hospital. Some of the children that have been treated at Norton’s will attend the event. “We have a lot of incredible Norton families that are coming to speak with us tonight, it’s incredible because they’ve waited all year for this,” Reed Breunig stated.

So far, 615 people have signed up to participate. Along with the dancing, there will also be yard games and other activities to keep students busy from 6 p.m. to midnight.

“There’s so many opportunities on this campus to get involved, but Dance Big Red, from the second we both started with it...it is unlike anything else on this campus,” Breunig said. “For once you’re doing something as a college student that serves such a bigger purpose.”

