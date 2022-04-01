Advertisement

Frosty Start to the Weekend!

Slowly moderating temps next several days
By Shane Holinde
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Chilly readings are on the way tonight, with clear skies and a calm wind resulting in widespread frost to start our Saturday! A Frost Advisory is in effect early Saturday morning.

Better rain chances next week

A quick warm-up is on the way Saturday, with highs near 60. An isolated shower is possible, otherwise look for intervals of clouds and sunshine. It won’t be as cold Saturday night into Sunday morning, with lows in the upper 30s to around 40. Sunday will be a gorgeous spring day, with plenty of sunshine and highs back to the mid 60s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Warmer. Slight chance of a late day shower. High 63. Low 38. Winds S at 8 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 64. Low 42. Winds W at 11 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 53

Today’s Low: 38

Normal High: 66

Normal Low: 43

Record High: 87 (1940)

Record Low: 19 (1923)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.25″ (-0.14″)

Yearly Precip: 14.57″ (+2.19″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 5.1″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:08 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:31 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 24 / Small Particulate Matter: 22)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 5 (Mod)

Pollen: 9.2 (High - Trees)

