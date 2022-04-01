Kentucky native turns tornado debris to spoons for skincare products

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Kentucky native is making history as she brings positivity to a tragic day for our community.

Mandy Lile was born and raised in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky. She has been collecting wood from the debris that was left after the December tornadoes to create spoon applicators for her skincare products.

The entrepreneur said she found a spoon-maker on google after she had the idea and immediately got to work. There are currently over 200 unique spoons available for pre-sale through her business ‘Potency No. 710′, which focuses on CBD skincare.

“I feel like I have a gift to be able to turn an ugly situation into something beautiful. So I started thinking about with my new product coming out, I needed an applicator, it’s going to be in a jar, and I needed an applicator because I didn’t want them to put their fingers in the jar. And I was like, gosh, all that wood was destroyed a lot and some still laying on the ground. And so I literally Googled spoon maker, and in a few days, he had carved all of the spoons. And then he stamped Kentucky on the back of each of the spoons that were from around my grandmother’s farm,” Mandy Lile said.

Mandy has also been a source of support for her community by donating in various ways since the December tornadoes. She’s planning to give a portion of what she makes to continue her aid for ongoing relief efforts.

Not only is she working to give back, but Mandy is also a strong believer in destigmatizing plant medicine which is one of the things that helped spark her passion for CBD skincare products.

“I’m really committed to clearing the stigma regarding plant medicine. I’m reading about all of the benefits that CBD may have on our skin and I’m like, it is going to be a no-brainer for me to create this with plant oils that I had already been working with at my skincare clinic in Kentucky 10 years ago,” she added.

To learn more about Mandy and her mission you can visit her website or Facebook page.

