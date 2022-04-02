2nd Annual Boys to Men Breakfast with Dads at the Bowling Green Ballpark

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday Boys to Men held their 2nd Annual Breakfast with Dads at the Bowling Green Ballpark.

“It’s important for dads to be a part of the group at home for stability,” says Scott Poteet who attended the event with his son.

Boys to Men encourages young men to exert positive behavior, encouraging success and also helping them earn their right to dress sharply.

“He’s been part of boys to men this is his first year so it’s, it’s been an eye-opener for him, he’s still learning it because it’s so widespread with having to be disciplined at school, do the right thing and it just helps him become a better, a better young man,” adds Poteet.

One of the parents in attendance says it is important for fathers to be present in their young sons’ lives, something he says he enjoys.

“It was an amazing time for that because I had to take off work and but I don’t mind taking off because I get to spend it with him so it’s awesome, I love it,” said Randy Dickens who was in attendance with his son.

Some of the fathers sent messages to their sons.

“Always do the right thing. Always tell the truth. And always be the man that you need to be,” added Poteet.

“Have fun, love every day, have big dreams, and just be a kid until you have to be a man,” said Dickens.

Speakers in attendance kept encouraging the message of being there for their sons at all times, during the highs and the lows, instilling good manners at home, and holding their sons accountable for their actions.

Several boys in the youth leadership also earned their jackets.

