Greenwood takes down Metcalfe County 16-1

By Brett Alper
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Gators extend their winning streak to two games after defeating Metcalfe County 16-1 in four innings.

The win moves Greenwood to 6-4 on the season. Greenwood will have a six day break before taking on Southwestern in the Warren County Invitational on April 7th.

Metcalfe County will have an 11 day break before they head to Russell County on April 12th.

