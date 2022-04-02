Hilltoppers Drop Series Opener to Middle Tennessee

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Baseball dropped its series opener to Middle Tennessee, 10-2, on Friday night at Reese Smith Jr. Field.

The Blue Raiders jumped out to an early 7-0 lead through three innings, powered by three home runs, before ultimately earning the 10-2 victory.

“This was a night where we just didn’t get out of the gates well,” said head coach John Pawlowski. “We had a couple opportunities – I think we had the bases loaded twice. We just weren’t able to come up with anything really big to really get us close again.”

Jake Kates earned the starting nod in the series opener, allowing seven runs while recording a strikeout in 3.0 innings of work. Bill Duby entered in the fourth frame, surrendering three runs (two earned) while striking out a pair in 3.1 innings. Lane Diuguid closed out the final 1.2 frames, allowing just one hit and no runs.

Offensively, the Hilltoppers tallied seven hits and three walks, with two players producing multi-hit performances. Brett Blomquist went a perfect 2-for-2, while Tristin Garcia hit 2-for-5 to go along with one run.

UP NEXT

The Hilltoppers will continue their series against Middle Tennessee at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, April 2 at Reese Smith Jr. F

