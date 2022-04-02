Advertisement

Hospice of Southern Kentucky holds the annual Keys to Living Truck Raffle

By Ana Medina
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, someone in Kentucky was lucky enough to win the Keys to Living Truck Raffle in Bowling Green.

The Keys to Living Raffle is a partnership between Hospice and Campbell Chevrolet.

Tickets are sold for $100 and only 1,000 are available for purchase.

The money raised from the tickets supports Hospice of Southern Kentucky.

Hospice says that the money raised in the raffle helps families with costs.

“A lot of times people understand that we provide care for anyone no matter their situation. But it’s really important that people remember that those co-pays, the medical supplies, the equipment, treatments, all of those things might not be covered 100% by a person’s insurance, and families don’t want to be crippled by that cost. And so this money is going to help kind of cover the additional that someone may have to pay out of pocket for our services,” says McKinze Willard of Hospice of Southern Kentucky.

This year the winner is from Todd County, Willard says that when she spoke to him he recognized how important it is that people have accessible hospice care in their area.

There were over 700 entries for the raffle this year.

