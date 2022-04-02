Advertisement

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Debbie Browder

One woman is making a difference helping families and students of Russellville Middle and High School
By Ana Medina
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
One woman is making a difference by helping families and students of Russellville High School and Russellville middle school.

“I’m the coordinator of the Youth Service Center here at Russellville High School and middle school and that involves taking care of my students and my families, whether it is with clothes, school supplies, food, connecting families with different agencies to get help, I’m a one-stop-shop,” says Debbie Browder

“The students know that they can go to her at any time, and talk to her whatever the problem might be. They can go to her and, you know, she will sit and listen and, you know, give her feedback, you know just a grandmother’s love,” says Shantell Martin, Browder’s daughter.

Browder says she loves helping people.

“If a family needs something, she may go and, you know, see what they need. Just to make sure they’re okay,” adds Martin.

“I’m here for you when you need it. You know, just email me call, whatever you need,” also added Browder.

Browder says spoke on what makes a good hometown hero.

“You got to love your community, where you come from, and wanting to grow and succeed and that’s what I want with these students and these families. I want them to be the best that they can be,” she says.

