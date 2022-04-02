KY 214 resurfacing in Monroe County set to begin

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A resurfacing project on Kentucky 214 Turkey Neck Bend Road in Monroe County is expected to start next week.

According to KYTC, the project will impact traffic from near the ferry location to Kentucky 953.

KYTC also says motorists should expect delays and allow extra travel time while the project is underway.

Access to the ferry will remain open, but delays getting to the ferry are expected.

The project includes base failure repairs and work-on culverts.

The project is expected to be finished in late June.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.