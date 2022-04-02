Advertisement

KY 214 resurfacing in Monroe County set to begin

A resurfacing project on Turkey Neck Bend road is Monroe County is expected to start next week
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A resurfacing project on Kentucky 214 Turkey Neck Bend Road in Monroe County is expected to start next week.

According to KYTC, the project will impact traffic from near the ferry location to Kentucky 953.

KYTC also says motorists should expect delays and allow extra travel time while the project is underway.

Access to the ferry will remain open, but delays getting to the ferry are expected.

The project includes base failure repairs and work-on culverts.

The project is expected to be finished in late June.

