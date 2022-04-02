Advertisement

Missing hiker’s body found 2-plus weeks later with dog by his side

A jogger runs along a trail in Griffith Park in Los Angeles, Monday, May 3, 2021.
A jogger runs along a trail in Griffith Park in Los Angeles, Monday, May 3, 2021.(Jae C. Hong/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A hiker who went missing more than two weeks ago was found dead in Griffith Park with his dog by his side, authorities said.

Oscar Alejandro Hernandez, 29, was reported missing on March 16. His body was found Thursday night in a remote area of the sprawling urban park. His dog, King, was alive but emaciated.

He apparently hadn’t left Hernandez’s side for two weeks, a relative told KNBC-TV. The family was there when the body was found, said Sgt. Ruben Arellano, a watch commander at the station in charge of Griffith Park.

Hernandez was last seen near the park merry-go-round’s hiking trails, according to a missing person flier posted by his family.

There was no immediate word on the cause of his death. There is no reason to believe foul play was involved, Arellano said.

