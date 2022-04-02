Russellville holds signing day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Seven Russellville athletes, six football, one soccer signed their NLI Friday to advance their athletic career to the next level.

Soccer’s Avery Flener signed to play soccer at Freed-Hardeman University. In 2021, Flener led the Panthers in scoring with 57 goals and 25 assists as they finished runner up in the 13th District Championship.

Mikie Benton’s Panthers had six players of his 2021 State Runner Up team sign Friday, Dustin Brown (Union College), Zach Dowlen (Campbellsville University), Josh McMurry (Lindsey Wilson College), Chevis Elliott (Lindsey Wilson College). Two of those six are going Division One to play college football.

Anthony “Rooster” Woodard will playing at Eastern Kentucky University. In 2021, Woodard recorded 26 catches for 500 yards and seven touchdowns while also throwing 2-2, 100 yards and one touchdown. On defense he recorded six interceptions.

“I’m very excited, very happy as my family gets to come out and enjoy this moment.” Woodard said. “You know, not too many people get to enjoy this moment so it just feels good to have a lot more people come out and enjoy this moment really”

Jovari Gamble will be playing football at Murray State University. During his senior year, Gamble rushed for 1440 yards and 23 touchdowns averaging 102.9 yards per game.

“I’m really excited, we grew up since third grade playing football together should not have ever could continue in college and means means everything to me.” Gamble said.

