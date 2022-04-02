Advertisement

Russellville holds signing day

Russellville hosts signing day
Russellville hosts signing day(Brett Alper)
By Brett Alper
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Seven Russellville athletes, six football, one soccer signed their NLI Friday to advance their athletic career to the next level.

Soccer’s Avery Flener signed to play soccer at Freed-Hardeman University. In 2021, Flener led the Panthers in scoring with 57 goals and 25 assists as they finished runner up in the 13th District Championship.

Mikie Benton’s Panthers had six players of his 2021 State Runner Up team sign Friday, Dustin Brown (Union College), Zach Dowlen (Campbellsville University), Josh McMurry (Lindsey Wilson College), Chevis Elliott (Lindsey Wilson College). Two of those six are going Division One to play college football.

Anthony “Rooster” Woodard will playing at Eastern Kentucky University. In 2021, Woodard recorded 26 catches for 500 yards and seven touchdowns while also throwing 2-2, 100 yards and one touchdown. On defense he recorded six interceptions.

“I’m very excited, very happy as my family gets to come out and enjoy this moment.” Woodard said. “You know, not too many people get to enjoy this moment so it just feels good to have a lot more people come out and enjoy this moment really”

Jovari Gamble will be playing football at Murray State University. During his senior year, Gamble rushed for 1440 yards and 23 touchdowns averaging 102.9 yards per game.

“I’m really excited, we grew up since third grade playing football together should not have ever could continue in college and means means everything to me.” Gamble said.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dan Zimmerman says losing everything he ever owned has left him devastated.
Parents’ ashes, personal belongings sold at auction after movers fail to deliver man’s things
Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, is accused of attempting to kill her newborn baby after she thought...
Mother attempts to kill ‘evil’ newborn baby on way to hospital, police say
Dalton's Law passes Kentucky house and senate
Bill named after young Barren County man passes Ky. house and senate
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap
Vine Grove man charged with child sexual abuse material distribution
Vine Grove man charged with child sexual abuse material distribution

Latest News

Greenwood defeats Metcalfe County 16-1
Greenwood takes down Metcalfe County 16-1
Tops Launch Five Homers in Series-Opening Win Against FIU
Hilltoppers Drop Series Opener to Middle Tennessee
Chandler Kinley introduced as new Greenwood volleyball coach
New Greenwood volleyball coach