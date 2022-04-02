Advertisement

A Sunnier Sunday!

Frost likely once again Sunday morning
Slowly moderating temps next several days
Slowly moderating temps next several days(WBKO)
By Shane Holinde
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a cold start in the upper 20s to lower 30s, readings warmed up a little Saturday afternoon. The warming trend carries over into the second half of the weekend.

A Frost Advisory is back in effect overnight into early Sunday morning. Temps will bottom out in the low to mid 30s Sunday before climbing well into the 60s Sunday afternoon. Gradual warming continues into the early part of the new week. However, unsettled weather is on the way. Shower chances pick up Saturday, with rain and a few thunderstorms likely Tuesday into Wednesday. Highs will reach near 70 Wednesday before another shot of unseasonably chilly air invades late week. Highs may struggle just to reach the low 50s Friday with another chance for seeing freezing temperatures Friday night!

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, is accused of attempting to kill her newborn baby after she thought...
Mother attempts to kill ‘evil’ newborn baby on way to hospital, police say
Body camera footage of a man carrying a knife shot and killed by a Louisville Metro Police...
LMPD body cam footage of officer-involved shooting on Barret Avenue released
Spoons made from wood debris
Kentucky native turns tornado debris to spoons for skincare products
Home surveillance footage captured a naked man walking into her home and going into her bedroom...
Woman says naked intruder got in bed with her
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap

Latest News

Slowly moderating temps next several days
Frosty Start to the Weekend!
Forecast for April 1, 2022
April arrives with cooler air
Happy April
An Unseasonably Cool Start to April
3 Degree Guarantee
3 Degree Guarantee for April- South Central Kentucky Council of the Blind