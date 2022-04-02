A Sunnier Sunday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a cold start in the upper 20s to lower 30s, readings warmed up a little Saturday afternoon. The warming trend carries over into the second half of the weekend.

A Frost Advisory is back in effect overnight into early Sunday morning. Temps will bottom out in the low to mid 30s Sunday before climbing well into the 60s Sunday afternoon. Gradual warming continues into the early part of the new week. However, unsettled weather is on the way. Shower chances pick up Saturday, with rain and a few thunderstorms likely Tuesday into Wednesday. Highs will reach near 70 Wednesday before another shot of unseasonably chilly air invades late week. Highs may struggle just to reach the low 50s Friday with another chance for seeing freezing temperatures Friday night!

