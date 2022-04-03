Advertisement

UPDATE: Bowling Green boy found safe

Missing Bowling Green boy
Missing Bowling Green boy(Allie Hennard)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are searching for a missing child.

Police say they are looking for 11-year-old, Bawi Ven.

He was last seen at Walmart on Walton Avenue at about 3:30pm Sunday.

Police say he was last wearing a Nike sweatshirt and dark pants.

Bawi is approximately 4′6 - 5′ tall.

If you know his whereabouts, call 270-393-4000 or 9-1-1.

