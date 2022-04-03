UPDATE: Bowling Green boy found safe

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are searching for a missing child.

Police say they are looking for 11-year-old, Bawi Ven.

He was last seen at Walmart on Walton Avenue at about 3:30pm Sunday.

Police say he was last wearing a Nike sweatshirt and dark pants.

Bawi is approximately 4′6 - 5′ tall.

If you know his whereabouts, call 270-393-4000 or 9-1-1.

