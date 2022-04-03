Advertisement

Dance Big Red exceeds fundraising goal

Dance Big Red
Dance Big Red(Dana Matukas)
By Ana Medina
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, Dance Big Red was held in person, for the first time in two years.

The 8th Annual Dance Big Red was held at Houchens Industries – L.T. Smith Stadium out of an abundance of caution.

The event raises money for Norton Children’s Hospital.

Those who helped organize the fundraiser say exceeding the goal was surreal.

“So being able to see that all the money that we raised, and all the hard work we put into this year, just go straight to them. And even the families that we haven’t gotten to meet yet, or the future patients of North Children’s Hospital. So it’s just been really special,” says Madison Feria, one of the executive overall co-chairs of the event about the money going back to the hospital.

“You know what the point of this is not, I mean, it is fundraising for an amazing cause but as much as it’s about fundraising, it’s about awareness,” adds Reed Breunig, one of the executive overall co-chairs of the event about why they dance.

Over 500 participated in the event on Friday.

About $85,145 will go back to Norton Children’s Hospital.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, is accused of attempting to kill her newborn baby after she thought...
Mother attempts to kill ‘evil’ newborn baby on way to hospital, police say
Body camera footage of a man carrying a knife shot and killed by a Louisville Metro Police...
LMPD body cam footage of officer-involved shooting on Barret Avenue released
Spoons made from wood debris
Kentucky native turns tornado debris to spoons for skincare products
Home surveillance footage captured a naked man walking into her home and going into her bedroom...
Woman says naked intruder got in bed with her
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap

Latest News

Reptile and Exotics Show
Reptiles and Exotics Show makes a stop in Bowling Green on Saturday
Keys to Living Truck Raffle
Hospice of Southern Kentucky holds the annual Keys to Living Truck Raffle
Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire 95% contained
KY 214 resurfacing in Monroe County set to begin