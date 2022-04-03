Dance Big Red exceeds fundraising goal

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, Dance Big Red was held in person, for the first time in two years.

The 8th Annual Dance Big Red was held at Houchens Industries – L.T. Smith Stadium out of an abundance of caution.

The event raises money for Norton Children’s Hospital.

Those who helped organize the fundraiser say exceeding the goal was surreal.

“So being able to see that all the money that we raised, and all the hard work we put into this year, just go straight to them. And even the families that we haven’t gotten to meet yet, or the future patients of North Children’s Hospital. So it’s just been really special,” says Madison Feria, one of the executive overall co-chairs of the event about the money going back to the hospital.

“You know what the point of this is not, I mean, it is fundraising for an amazing cause but as much as it’s about fundraising, it’s about awareness,” adds Reed Breunig, one of the executive overall co-chairs of the event about why they dance.

Over 500 participated in the event on Friday.

About $85,145 will go back to Norton Children’s Hospital.

