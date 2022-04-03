Advertisement

Girl Scout Cookie sales underway

Troop 137 selling cookies in Bowling Green
Troop 137 selling cookies in Bowling Green(Lauren Floyd)
By Lauren Floyd
Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Whether it’s 80 degrees or even cold outside like today, Girl Scouts Troop 137 are out selling cookies.

All proceeds for cookies stay local which allows for these girls to attend camp in the summer.

Troop Leader Shirley Grise says, “They learn a lot of stuff and they get to be with other girls and they make friends, and it’s a real great time during the summer. They really like camp, so we’re out selling cookies so they earn enough funds for them to go.”

The pandemic set them back in sales last year due to supply shortages, but they have new goals for this year.

“This year we have more girls actually out selling than we did during the pandemic,” says Grise.

Grise says being a part of Girl Scouts means you get to experience new activities and learn new skills.

“It’s just an awesome experience for all of them. They get to go hiking through the woods and all that which they don’t normally get to do at home and all, so it’s really awesome,” Grise says.

As far as cookies go, the sky is the limit for how many they are wanting to sell.

Grise says, “You always want to meet more than what you did to improve your sales or to improve your sales ability and all, but you don’t want to hold them down. ‘If you only sell three hundred then we have out three hundred let’s quit’...No. We’re not quitters. We’re going to keep on going.”

For more information about Girl Scouts or where to find cookies near you, visit www.girlscouts.org.

