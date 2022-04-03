Advertisement

Reptiles and Exotics Show makes a stop in Bowling Green on Saturday

Reptile and Exotics Show
Reptile and Exotics Show(Ana Medina)
By Ana Medina
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Snakes... Lizards and other animals made their way into Bowling Green for the Reptile and Exotics Show.

Mayo’s Morphs returned to Vette City on Saturday for their show at the Sloan Convention Center.

Throughout the year other shows are also held in Shepherdsville, Mount Vernon, Illinois, and Evansville.

Vendors were set up showcasing snakes, geckos, crickets, and hedgehogs among other exotic animals, and those interested could purchase them, take pictures or hold them.

“People really enjoy the shows and that’s the goal it’s to educate and let these younger people learn about reptiles,” says Jeff Mayo of Mayo’s Morph.

The next Reptile and Exotics show will be on June 26th, for more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, is accused of attempting to kill her newborn baby after she thought...
Mother attempts to kill ‘evil’ newborn baby on way to hospital, police say
Body camera footage of a man carrying a knife shot and killed by a Louisville Metro Police...
LMPD body cam footage of officer-involved shooting on Barret Avenue released
Spoons made from wood debris
Kentucky native turns tornado debris to spoons for skincare products
Home surveillance footage captured a naked man walking into her home and going into her bedroom...
Woman says naked intruder got in bed with her
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap

Latest News

Dance Big Red
Dance Big Red exceeds fundraising goal
Keys to Living Truck Raffle
Hospice of Southern Kentucky holds the annual Keys to Living Truck Raffle
Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire 95% contained
KY 214 resurfacing in Monroe County set to begin