Reptiles and Exotics Show makes a stop in Bowling Green on Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Snakes... Lizards and other animals made their way into Bowling Green for the Reptile and Exotics Show.

Mayo’s Morphs returned to Vette City on Saturday for their show at the Sloan Convention Center.

Throughout the year other shows are also held in Shepherdsville, Mount Vernon, Illinois, and Evansville.

Vendors were set up showcasing snakes, geckos, crickets, and hedgehogs among other exotic animals, and those interested could purchase them, take pictures or hold them.

“People really enjoy the shows and that’s the goal it’s to educate and let these younger people learn about reptiles,” says Jeff Mayo of Mayo’s Morph.

The next Reptile and Exotics show will be on June 26th, for more information, click here.

