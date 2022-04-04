Advertisement

Rain chances pick up for Monday!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s a quiet close to the weekend! Expect partly cloudy skies and cool conditions with temperatures bottoming out in the low 40s for the remainder of Sunday.

Monday planner
Monday planner(wbko)

Gradual warming continues into the early part of the new week. However, unsettled weather is on the way. Shower chances pick up Monday, with rain and a few thunderstorms likely Tuesday into Wednesday. Highs will reach near 70 Wednesday before another shot of unseasonably chilly air invades late week. Highs may struggle just to reach the low 50s Friday with another chance for seeing freezing temperatures Friday night! We’ll be dry but cool for the weekend with sunny skies.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 64. Low 42. Winds NW at 5 mph.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. A shower possible late. High 67. Low 50. Winds SW at 8 mph.

TUESDAY: Showers and a few thunderstorms. High 67. Low 53. Winds Sw at 9 mph.

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 59

Today’s Low: 31

Normal High: 66

Normal Low: 43

Record High: 88 (1946)

Record Low: 23 (1924)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.28″)

Yearly Precip: 14.57″ (+2.05″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 5.1″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:09 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:31 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 24 / Small Particulate Matter: 22)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 5 (Mod)

Pollen: 9.2 (High - Trees)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, is accused of attempting to kill her newborn baby after she thought...
Mother attempts to kill ‘evil’ newborn baby on way to hospital, police say
Body camera footage of a man carrying a knife shot and killed by a Louisville Metro Police...
LMPD body cam footage of officer-involved shooting on Barret Avenue released
Reptile and Exotics Show
Reptiles and Exotics Show makes a stop in Bowling Green on Saturday
Spoons made from wood debris
Kentucky native turns tornado debris to spoons for skincare products
Keys to Living Truck Raffle
Hospice of Southern Kentucky holds the annual Keys to Living Truck Raffle

Latest News

Slowly moderating temps next several days
A Sunnier Sunday!
Slowly moderating temps next several days
Frosty Start to the Weekend!
Forecast for April 1, 2022
April arrives with cooler air
Happy April
An Unseasonably Cool Start to April