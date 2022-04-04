Rain chances pick up for Monday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s a quiet close to the weekend! Expect partly cloudy skies and cool conditions with temperatures bottoming out in the low 40s for the remainder of Sunday.

Monday planner (wbko)

Gradual warming continues into the early part of the new week. However, unsettled weather is on the way. Shower chances pick up Monday, with rain and a few thunderstorms likely Tuesday into Wednesday. Highs will reach near 70 Wednesday before another shot of unseasonably chilly air invades late week. Highs may struggle just to reach the low 50s Friday with another chance for seeing freezing temperatures Friday night! We’ll be dry but cool for the weekend with sunny skies.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 64. Low 42. Winds NW at 5 mph.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. A shower possible late. High 67. Low 50. Winds SW at 8 mph.

TUESDAY: Showers and a few thunderstorms. High 67. Low 53. Winds Sw at 9 mph.

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 59

Today’s Low: 31

Normal High: 66

Normal Low: 43

Record High: 88 (1946)

Record Low: 23 (1924)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.28″)

Yearly Precip: 14.57″ (+2.05″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 5.1″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:09 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:31 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 24 / Small Particulate Matter: 22)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 5 (Mod)

Pollen: 9.2 (High - Trees)

