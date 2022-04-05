Advertisement

3 children, 1 man wounded in northern Kentucky shooting

Police response to northern Kentucky shooting.
Police response to northern Kentucky shooting.(WBKO)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:17 AM CDT
COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Police say three children and a man were shot and wounded in a northern Kentucky neighborhood.

News outlets cited a statement from Covington Police in reporting that officers responded Monday evening and found the four victims.

Police say it appears the shooting stems from “a large fight involving numerous juveniles.”

Police say the wounded include juveniles ages 7, 11 and 14 and a 41-year-old man.

They were each taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Updated conditions weren’t immediately available.

Officers remained on the scene in the tightly packed neighborhood for several hours to gather information and evidence.

No further information was immediately released.

