Dierks Bentley, Keb’ Mo’ and Legends Bobby Bo and Connie Smith added to Music City Walk of Fame


By Joe Wenzel and Terry Bulger
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Music City Walk of Fame will induct four artists including Dierks Bentley on Tuesday afternoon.

Bentley will be joined by and Americana artist Keb’ Mo’; country legend Bobby Bare; and the “Sweetheart of the Grand Ole Opry” Connie Smith at the ceremony at Music City Walk of Fame Park.

The Music City Walk of Fame ceremony has not occurred in the last two years, due to the COVID pandemic. Bentley, Keb’ Mo’, Bare, and Smith will receive the 90th, 91st, 92nd, and 93rd stars. All four are expected to appear at the induction ceremony as their stars are unveiled to the public.

The Music City Walk of Fame recognizes the artists who have made “significant contributions to preserving the musical heritage of Nashville and for contributing to the world through song.”

“We are proud to bring back a Music City Walk of Fame ceremony with such a distinguished and diverse group of inductees who span various genres and eras of music. The individuals in the Walk of Fame remind us of Nashville’s rich history as Music City, and we congratulate the newest four members.”

Ed Hardy, a distinguished Music Row executive and chairman of Music City Inc., the NCVC foundation that oversees the Music City Walk of Fame.

