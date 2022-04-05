Ky. Lt. Gov. Coleman announces nearly $1.8 million infrastructure investments

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman has announced major infrastructure investments in Ohio County.

Lt. Gov. Coleman presented seven checks on Tuesday, totaling nearly $1.8 million.

Officials say the money is for water and sewer improvements as well as some transportation projects.

Coleman says the grants are a way for the state to prioritize rural communities.

“These projects in rural Kentucky are really important to me because I know what it feels like to grow up in a place where you feel like the places around you are prospering, and you wonder when it’s coming to your town,” Coleman says. “Our goal for rural economic development in Kentucky is to make sure we move everyone forward.”

Among the grants, the city of Hartford received nearly $750,000 to improve bike and pedestrian safety.

Mayor George Chinn says he is appreciative of the support coming from Frankfort.

“As a small town, we’re always very restricted as to our resources that we have available,” Mayor Chinn says. “When something like this happens to us, we’re very fortunate to take advantage of it. Hopefully, the people will appreciate what we’re trying to do for them.”

Lt. Gov. Coleman later presented nearly $400,000 for similar projects in Hancock County.

