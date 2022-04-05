More Rain Likely for Wednesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Rain chances will diminish this evening, making way for a mostly cloudy, but mild and dry night. Overnight lows will only fall to around 50. Warmer air moves in Wednesday ahead of a frontal boundary which will bring periods of rain and a few thunderstorms. At this time, the severe threat appears minimal, but strong winds will be possible at times. Highs Wednesday will top out in the mid 60s. Overnight Wednesday and Thursday bring another dry period, followed my more rain chances Friday, along with another shorty period of chilly weather. Lows Friday and Saturday night will fall to near freezing. Highs next week return into the 70s!

