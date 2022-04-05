Advertisement

Volunteers sought to help clean up battlefields across state

PRNewsfoto/American Battlefield Trust
PRNewsfoto/American Battlefield Trust(PRNewswire)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Volunteers are being sought to help with maintenance and restoration at 10 Kentucky battlefields and historic sites.

American Battlefield Trust says in a statement that it will hold its annual Park Day for volunteers on April 9.

The statement says the event provides a way to refresh participating locations as tourist season begins.

The event has attracted volunteers of all ages and abilities over the years.

Officials said some of the activities volunteers will help out with include general cleaning, painting, weeding and minor repairs.

The American Battlefield Trust is dedicated to preserving the nation’s battlegrounds and educating the public about their importance.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leanette Lopez arrested again
State Representative candidate arrested for assault third degree and resisting arrest
MGN
KSP work to identify pedestrian following fatal hit and run Wednesday morning
ACS Crime task force arrest man after finding 178 grams of methamphetamine
A Kentucky teacher at West Irvine Intermediate School has resigned after writing a message...
Ky. teacher resigns after controversy over pro-LGBTQ message
April Walker says she and her two children were supposed to land in Louisville Sunday evening,...
Kentucky family stuck in Florida after thousands of flights cancelled

Latest News

Lorenzo Hernandez
WKU defensive lineman arrested for assault, other charges
Hot rods prep
Hot rods prepare for new baseball season
Glasgow burglary arrest
Glasgow burglary arrest
New biz building for WKU
WKU to receive $74 million for new business building
SBA business recovery center opens in Warren County
SBA business recovery center opens