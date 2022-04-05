Advertisement

Widespread rain moves in today

Temperatures stay cooler than average
By Ariella Scalese
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:56 AM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If yesterday looked like a Monday, than today really looks like a Tuesday.

  • Widespread showers today
  • Chance for strong to severe storms tomorrow
  • Unseasonably cold temperatures move in Friday- the weekend

The rain will continue through much of the afternoon, but we should dry out tonight. A cold front approaches Wednesday, sending us more rain, gusty wind, and lightning. There is a threat for severe thunderstorms tomorrow, but the chance is rather low.

Severe Risk
Severe Risk(WBKO)

Winter’s Revenge

Behind the cold front temperatures will take a dip. Highs will only top out in the low 50s Friday and Saturday, which is more typical of mid February. Morning temperatures will be in the 30s, so frost/freeze could be an issue again.

Cold Blast
Cold Blast(WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Showers and a few thunderstorms. High 62. Low 51. Winds SW at 9 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Showers and a few thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong. High 65. Low 39. Winds SW at 12 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Cooler. High 60. Low 38. Winds W at 11 mph

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 67

Normal Low: 44

Record High Today: 88 (1929)

Record Low Today: 25 (1944)

Sunrise: 6:26 a.m.

Sunset: 7:12 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: T

So Far This Month: T (-0.56″)

So Far This Year: 14.58″ (+1.77″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 28/Small Particulate Matter: 30)

Pollen Count: 4.6 (Mod-High)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 1 (Low)

