Widespread rain moves in today
Temperatures stay cooler than average
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If yesterday looked like a Monday, than today really looks like a Tuesday.
- Widespread showers today
- Chance for strong to severe storms tomorrow
- Unseasonably cold temperatures move in Friday- the weekend
The rain will continue through much of the afternoon, but we should dry out tonight. A cold front approaches Wednesday, sending us more rain, gusty wind, and lightning. There is a threat for severe thunderstorms tomorrow, but the chance is rather low.
Winter’s Revenge
Behind the cold front temperatures will take a dip. Highs will only top out in the low 50s Friday and Saturday, which is more typical of mid February. Morning temperatures will be in the 30s, so frost/freeze could be an issue again.
Bowling Green 3 day forecast:
TUESDAY: Showers and a few thunderstorms. High 62. Low 51. Winds SW at 9 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Showers and a few thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong. High 65. Low 39. Winds SW at 12 mph.
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Cooler. High 60. Low 38. Winds W at 11 mph
Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:
Normal High: 67
Normal Low: 44
Record High Today: 88 (1929)
Record Low Today: 25 (1944)
Sunrise: 6:26 a.m.
Sunset: 7:12 p.m.
Precipitation:
Yesterday: T
So Far This Month: T (-0.56″)
So Far This Year: 14.58″ (+1.77″)
Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″
Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″
Health & Allergies:
Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 28/Small Particulate Matter: 30)
Pollen Count: 4.6 (Mod-High)
Mold Count: Low
UV Index: 1 (Low)
