Advertisement

Cracker Jack adds a new face to its roster

Cracker Jill comes to life through five different representations on a series of...
Cracker Jill comes to life through five different representations on a series of special-edition bags.(Hand-out | Frito-Lay North America)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – As one of baseball’s most iconic snacks, Cracker Jack is adding a new face to its roster – Cracker Jill.

“We’ve been so inspired by how girls and women are changing the face of the game, so in this spirit, we introduce Cracker Jill to show girls that they’re represented even in our most iconic snacks,” said Tina Mahal, vice president, marketing at Frito-Lay North America.

Cracker Jill is represented in five different ways on a series of special-edition bags that will be sold in baseball parks across the country.

The intention is for Jill to continue to join Sailor Jack as a member of the team and part of the brand moving forward.

Frito-Lay also collaborated with award-winning artist Normani to put a new spin on the old classic, “Take Me out the Ballgame,” encouraging females in sports.

“As a young girl, I remember being inspired by athletes and artists who looked like me,” said Normani. “They made me believe that I could also achieve greatness as I watched them break barriers for women.”

Cracker Jack is donating $200,000 to the Women’s Sports Foundation and will send a Cracker Jill back to fans who donate at least $5 to the national non-profit, while supplies last.

“Our Foundation is an ally, advocate and catalyst to help unlock the possibilities in every girl and woman through the power of sport,” said Danette Leighton, WSF CEO. “Representation matters - it encourages and inspires the next generation. It’s wonderful to see Cracker Jill come to life, emphasizing the power that representation can have by celebrating women who’ve broken barriers.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jing Jing Zheng
Glasgow woman charged with human trafficking, prostitution at massage parlor
Lorenzo Hernandez
WKU defensive lineman arrested for assault, other charges
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Authorities in Orange County, California, say they have recently made their biggest drug bust...
2 men arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7 million people, officials say
MGN
KSP work to identify pedestrian following fatal hit and run Wednesday morning

Latest News

Shop Local: Pots Place Co-op Studio and Gallery
Shop Local: The Pots Place Co-op Studio and Gallery
Ukrainian servicemen attend a training session on the Kharkiv outskirts, Ukraine, Thursday,...
Missile kills 30 evacuees at busy Ukrainian train station
Crews called to fire in downtown Greenville.
Large fire destroys building in downtown Greenville Thursday morning
Shop Local: Pots Place Co-op Studio and Gallery
Shop Local: Pots Place Co-op Studio and Gallery
Poppy's Spring Break 2022
Poppy's Spring Break 2022