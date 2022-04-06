Advertisement

Disney+ subscribers can save this summer at some resort hotels

The hotels feature the same storytelling, detail and guest service found in the theme parks.
The hotels feature the same storytelling, detail and guest service found in the theme parks.(The Walt Disney Company)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Disney+ subscribers can save at select Disney Resort hotels this summer.

People with the streaming service can save up to 25% on rooms for select Disney Deluxe and Deluxe Villa Resorts for stays most nights, July 8 – Sept. 30, 2022.

Just log in using the email associated with your Disney+ subscription to book online.

According to Disney, the hotels feature the same storytelling, detail and guest service found in the theme parks – including some familiar Disney friends hanging around.

Resort guests are also able to get into the four main parks 30 minutes early.

Valid admission and park reservation are required to enjoy the theme parks and special events and are not included in this offer.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN
KSP work to identify pedestrian following fatal hit and run Wednesday morning
A Kentucky teacher at West Irvine Intermediate School has resigned after writing a message...
Ky. teacher resigns after controversy over pro-LGBTQ message
An Ohio mother claims someone abused her 1-year-old son while watching him at daycare.
Mom says 1-year-old suffered bites, scratches at Ohio daycare
Henry G. Hutchinson of Louisville Ky.
Man arrested after caught breaking into building
Woman assaulted near popular Nashville bridge
Tourists warned to stay cautious after woman is assaulted in downtown Nashville

Latest News

FILE - Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a U.S. Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the...
Jackson confirmed as first Black female Supreme Court justice
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Ex-officer testifies against mentor at Capitol riot trial
The U.S. Capitol is pictured on April 1, 2022.
Congress votes to suspend Russia trade status, enact oil ban
MagellanTV wants to pay you to watch 24 hours of true crime shows.
This company wants to pay you to watch 24 hours of true crime shows
Tanya Nedashkivs'ka, 57, mourns the death of her husband, killed in Bucha, on the outskirts of...
Russian retreat reveals destruction as Ukraine begs for help