Gov. Beshear vetoes transgender athlete bill

The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has vetoed a bill to ban transgender girls from girls’ sports in Kentucky.

Supporters said Senate Bill 83 protects girls’ sports by making sure they have a fair chance to succeed.

The ACLU and Fairness Campaign said it isn’t necessary, violates Title IX and will jeopardize students’ mental health.

The House passed SB 83 in a 70 to 23 vote and the Senate sent it to the governor’s desk with a 26 to 9 vote. A simple majority is needed to override a gubernatorial veto.

