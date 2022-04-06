Advertisement

KSP work to identify pedestrian following fatal hit and run Wednesday morning


MGN
MGN(Staff)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUTHRIE, KY (WSMV) – Guthrie Police Department and the Kentucky State Police Post 2 are continuing their investigation into a fatal collision involving a pedestrian Wednesday morning.

Authorities said detectives arrived on the scene in the early morning hours of Wednesday and determined that a 30-40-year-old man was walking in the 9000 block of US 79 (Russellville Road) when he was struck by an unknown vehicle.

Todd County Coroner Timothy Wells determined that the man was deceased on the scene.

KSP asked the public, mainly people in the Guthrie/Tiny Town area, to help identify the man as he did not have any identifying information with him at the scene.

Detectives are also asking if anyone has any possible information in regards to the vehicle involved in the collision to contact KSP at (270)-676-3313. It is believed this collision may be weather-related due to the dense fog, or the driver possibly thought they struck an animal such as a deer.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jing Jing Zheng
Glasgow woman charged with human trafficking, prostitution at massage parlor
Lorenzo Hernandez
WKU defensive lineman arrested for assault, other charges
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Authorities in Orange County, California, say they have recently made their biggest drug bust...
2 men arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7 million people, officials say

Latest News

Ablaze Youth Ministries yard sale
Ablaze Student Ministries holding yard sale in Bowling Green
Shop Local: Pots Place Co-op Studio and Gallery
Shop Local: The Pots Place Co-op Studio and Gallery
Crews called to fire in downtown Greenville.
Large fire destroys building in downtown Greenville Thursday morning
Shop Local: Pots Place Co-op Studio and Gallery
Shop Local: Pots Place Co-op Studio and Gallery
Poppy's Spring Break 2022
Poppy's Spring Break 2022