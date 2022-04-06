KSP work to identify pedestrian following fatal hit and run Wednesday morning

GUTHRIE, KY (WSMV) – Guthrie Police Department and the Kentucky State Police Post 2 are continuing their investigation into a fatal collision involving a pedestrian Wednesday morning.

Authorities said detectives arrived on the scene in the early morning hours of Wednesday and determined that a 30-40-year-old man was walking in the 9000 block of US 79 (Russellville Road) when he was struck by an unknown vehicle.

Todd County Coroner Timothy Wells determined that the man was deceased on the scene.

KSP asked the public, mainly people in the Guthrie/Tiny Town area, to help identify the man as he did not have any identifying information with him at the scene.

Detectives are also asking if anyone has any possible information in regards to the vehicle involved in the collision to contact KSP at (270)-676-3313. It is believed this collision may be weather-related due to the dense fog, or the driver possibly thought they struck an animal such as a deer.

