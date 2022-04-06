A Taste of Winter in Spring!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was WET! Cooler air also rolled in during the day. Even colder air is projected to invade toward week’s end!

Blustery, chilly conditions Thursday into Friday

Showers will diminish tonight with skies partially clearing late, leaving us chillier Thursday morning. Thursday will feature intervals of clouds and sunshine, with an isolated rain shower. As we head into Friday it will just be miserable. Clouds will dominate with light rain showers and highs only in the 40s. It will stay breezy, so temperatures will likely feel much chillier. With the colder temperatures taking over, we could see a few wet snowflakes mixing in with our rain on Friday/Saturday morning. Accumulation and impacts from winter weather is not expected. Frost is possible Sunday morning, before temperatures climb back to the 60s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Clouds with some sun. A stray shower possible. High 58. Low 38. Winds W at 11 mph.

FRIDAY: Blustery and cold. Scattered showers likely. High 49. Low 33. Winds W at 13 mph.

SATURDAY: Clouds with some sun. Continued breezy and unseasonably cold. Frost possible at night. High 50. Low 31. Winds NW at 13 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 61

Today’s Low: 53

Normal High: 68

Normal Low: 44

Record High: 87 (2010)

Record Low: 25 (1887)

Today’s Precip: 0.18″

Monthly Precip: 0.66″ (-0.18″)

Yearly Precip: 14.58″ (+2.15″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:13 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:23 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 29 / Small Particulate Matter: 36)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Pollen: 8.6 (High - Trees)

