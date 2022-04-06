Advertisement

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

This week’s JA People of Action are Beth Bragg and Jennifer Myers, Kindergarten Teachers at T.C. Cherry and Regina Palmer and Lisa Johnson, Kindergarten Instructional Assistants at T.C. Cherry. The Kindergarten Junior Achievement program is titled “JA Ourselves” which uses storybook characters in read-aloud and hands-on activities to introduce the role people play in an economy. Through engaging, volunteer-led activities, young students learn about individual choices, money, the importance of saving and giving, and the value of work. The Kindergarten faculty and staff’s favorite thing about JA is that, “it reinforces the kindergarten standards and teaches real world financial skills in a fun way.” They also said, “Junior Achievement always provides a positive real world learning experience for the students and they truly enjoy learning about economics. The students loved ALL the hands-on activities and the fun stories.”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

