Glasgow woman charged with human trafficking, prostitution at massage parlor

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow woman is in jail charged with human trafficking, among other charges.

The Glasgow Police Department served a search warrant Wednesday, April 6 at the Summer Spa Massage Parlor located on S L Rogers Wells Blvd.

Police had received complaints and tips related to illegal human trafficking, promoting prostitution, providing sexual services for compensation and operating without a license.

Detective Guy Turcotten began an investigation for the Summer Spa Massage Parlor located at 509-C S L Rogers Wells Blvd.

After the search warrant operations were conducted, police located over $22,000 cash and arrested one female for promoting prostitution.

Jing Jing Zheng, of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Promoting Prostitution, Practice Massage Therapy Without License.

The arrest was made by Detective Guy Turcotte, assisted by Officers with the Glasgow Police Department, Federal Bureau Investigations and Western Kentucky University (Translator).

If you have information to report for these locations or others, please contact the Glasgow Police Department at 270-651-6165 or 270-651-5151.

This case is still under investigation.

