Advertisement

Glasgow woman charged with human trafficking, prostitution at massage parlor

Jing Jing Zheng
Jing Jing Zheng(WBKO)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow woman is in jail charged with human trafficking, among other charges.

The Glasgow Police Department served a search warrant Wednesday, April 6 at the Summer Spa Massage Parlor located on S L Rogers Wells Blvd.

Police had received complaints and tips related to illegal human trafficking, promoting prostitution, providing sexual services for compensation and operating without a license.

Detective Guy Turcotten began an investigation for the Summer Spa Massage Parlor located at 509-C S L Rogers Wells Blvd.

After the search warrant operations were conducted, police located over $22,000 cash and arrested one female for promoting prostitution.

Jing Jing Zheng, of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Promoting Prostitution, Practice Massage Therapy Without License.

The arrest was made by Detective Guy Turcotte, assisted by Officers with the Glasgow Police Department, Federal Bureau Investigations and Western Kentucky University (Translator).

If you have information to report for these locations or others, please contact the Glasgow Police Department at 270-651-6165 or 270-651-5151.

This case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN
KSP work to identify pedestrian following fatal hit and run Wednesday morning
A Kentucky teacher at West Irvine Intermediate School has resigned after writing a message...
Ky. teacher resigns after controversy over pro-LGBTQ message
An Ohio mother claims someone abused her 1-year-old son while watching him at daycare.
Mom says 1-year-old suffered bites, scratches at Ohio daycare
Woman assaulted near popular Nashville bridge
Tourists warned to stay cautious after woman is assaulted in downtown Nashville
Henry G. Hutchinson of Louisville Ky.
Man arrested after caught breaking into building

Latest News

Housing Authority Giveaway
Housing Authority of Bowling Green hosting giveaway for disaster relief
Adaptive Sports River Party
Bowling Green, Warren County Parks and Recreation hosting river party
Spring Adaptive Water Sports Coming to Phil Moore Park April 24th
Spring Adaptive Water Sports Coming to Phil Moore Park April 24th
Keller Williams First Choice Realty Host Inaugural Cornhole Tournament
Keller Williams First Choice Realty Host Inaugural Cornhole Tournament