Housing Authority of Bowling Green hosting giveaway for disaster relief

BG Housing Authority Hosting Community Giveaway
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Housing Authority of Bowling Green will be hosting a community giveaway today.

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the housing authority will be giving away food, clothing, household items, cleaning supplies and more to the community for disaster relief.

The event will be hosted at 348 College Street in the old Save-A-Lot building.

For more information, you can contact Shannah Dixon at 270-784-05767.

