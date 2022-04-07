Large fire destroys building in downtown Greenville Thursday morning

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a large fire in downtown Greenville Thursday morning.

It happened at the intersection of East Main Cross Street and North Main Street.

Crews were called to the scene just before 3 a.m. Thursday.

The Greenville Police Department says the fire started at 103 East Main Cross Street, which is a three-story building.

Greenville Police Sgt. Wesley Miller says several counties responded to the fire.

“Hartford, Madisonville and Owensboro came in,” said Miller. “We have several counties that were in the area that sent fire trucks to help, along with the Greenville Fire Department.”

They say the fire then spread to the upstairs wall of 101 East Main Cross Street, the second oldest building in Greenville.

“We call that the Thomas Summers Building. It was constructed in 1877,” said Barry Duvall, a historian in Muhlenberg County.

The ground floor of the Thomas Summers Building was the home of the Corner Piece Cafe.

We’re told that cafe has only been open for a month. A post on that business’s Facebook page says they lost everything.

Todd Thomas bought the two buildings about a year and a half ago. He says today was every landlord’s nightmare.

“It’s the property owner’s dreaded 3 o’clock in the morning phone call that the building is on fire,” Thomas said.

The police chief tells us that no one was injured.

Crews were on scene for about 17 hours and started the demolition process right away for firefighter and public safety.

Fire officials say four buildings need to be torn down. Two of them had major fire damage, while the other two had extensive water damage.

On Friday, the Greenville Fire Department is still asking you to avoid the area if possible.

Fire officials ask to use caution around the area when traveling because of the debris on the roads.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

