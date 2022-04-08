Love yourself first: Southern Indiana woman challenges others to ‘solo date’

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A good date can just feel nice. Hitting “Do Not Disturb” on your phone. Enjoying a rare treat to eat. Generally taking a break from the hustle and bustle for a few moments of connection.

But who said someone has to do all this with another person?

Holly Hartman, a life coach and author, said people most certainly do not need a partner to go out on a date.

“Honestly, God, my higher power, said ‘You need to date yourself,’” Hartman said.

In the middle of a divorce in 2019, Hartman got that spiritual tap on the shoulder to love herself first.

“First it was 100 solo dates, but quickly I realized it needed to be a lifestyle,that I needed to be okay on my own,” Hartman said.

She took herself hiking, out to dinner, and to the movies. She then shared the love on Facebook.

Hartman created the private group called “Solo Date Challenge Women’s Community.” Now, more than 1,700 people are part of the movement.

“It was like meeting myself for the first time,” Rosa Hart, a nurse in Louisville said. “Because I had not given myself a voice, and listening to myself and what I enjoyed.”

Like many of the “solo-daters,” Hart’s been married to a supportive partner for years.

“But part of that is that they want to support us, and we didn’t know what we wanted,” Hart said.

Now that Hart has been intentional with her alone time, she and her husband have seen results.

“He’s like, ‘Finally! I’m not failing because it’s not up to me!’” Hart said with a laugh.

Laura Hall, a government contractor in Indiana, started the journey single. She was recently out of what she called an abusive marriage.

“For me, it was relearning who I was outside of the expectation,” Hall said.

On her solo dates, Hall discovered ballroom dancing.

“The music and the dance and the movement helped me in that journey,” Hall said.

These days, Hall does have a boyfriend to go on dates with, but she still enjoys that time to herself. That commitment helps her show up in her relationship.

“Just coming back to the joy,” Hall said. “Being able to smile, being able to laugh, being able to just be fully whoever I want to be in that moment.”

Solo dates can be anything, any activity, or lack thereof.

“So many women are experiencing burnout,” Hartman said. “We had to make this shift.”

