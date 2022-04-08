Advertisement

Man arrested after standoff ends peacefully in Logan County

Stand-off ends with arrest without incident in Logan County
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Shortly before 8 a.m on Friday, April 8, Kentucky State Police officials were asked by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office to help investigate a situation involving a man barricaded inside a home on Highland Lick Rd. near Russellville.

Logan County Deputies said they tried to serve a felony warrant on 43-year-old David Morgan of Russellville. As they got closer to the home on Highland Lick Road, the deputies saw that Morgan had a firearm outside the house. At that point, officials said Morgan went back inside the home and refused to come out.

Troopers reportedly spent the next several hours trying to contact Morgan, trying to get him to exit the house and surrender, but they were unsuccessful.

The Kentucky State Police Special Response Team was deployed to assist troopers on the scene. Morgan then exited the home after about seven hours and was taken into custody by the Special Response Team.

Morgan was arrested and taken to the Logan County Jail, where he was served felony warrants. No one was injured during the incident.

