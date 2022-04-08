Shop Local: The Pots Place Co-op Studio and Gallery
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week Matt Stevens visited The Pots Place Co-op Studio and Gallery.
The business was started in 1992 by Mary Hooper Hearst and began as a pottery co-operative.
Now it’s become something more of a community with the different interests collaborating.
You can visit the studio on the square in downtown Bowling Green at 428 East Main Avenue.
The studio is open from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
For information, call 270-904-0599.
