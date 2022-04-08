Advertisement

Spring break in 2022 feeling near pre-pandemic due to low COVID numbers

Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport officials are predicting a record number of...
Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport officials are predicting a record number of travelers in the summer of 2021.(WAVE 3 News)
By David Mattingly
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In spite of recent snowflakes, the spring break season of 2022 has people thinking about sunshine and crowded beaches.

Many left their masks at home as the season is beginning to feel a lot like 2019, before COVID joined the spring break party.

A combination of vaccines and exposure have eliminated the seasonal predictions and warnings of a post-break surge.

So is it possible that this is the first spring break since 2019 where people can relax?

“It would appear so,” Dr. Mark Burns, UofL Infectious Disease Specialist said. “Many states and municipalities have dropped mask mandates… and there does appear to be, if you want to say, as close to normal as possible. That is, prior to COVID, this will be the closest we’ve been in the last two years.”

Burns is not alone in his COVID risk assessment.

On Thursday, a smiling Governor Beshear unveiled a state map almost completely covered in green, indicating low case numbers.

However, COVID is by no means gone or forgotten. Omicron remains the dominant variant in the U.S.

More than seven out of 10 cases is from the more contagious BA.2 strain, according to Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack.

Louisville Metro vaccination rates for people in their teens and early 20s, the heart of the spring break crowd, lag behind older groups, making them more likely to contract and spread the virus.

Burns isn’t worried.

“Because so many people are vaccinated, boosted,” he said. “And you have people who have been infected with Covid. So the numbers will undoubtedly go up but I’m not expecting a large surge like we had last spring.”

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after standoff in Logan County
Man arrested after standoff ends peacefully in Logan County
Jing Jing Zheng
Glasgow woman charged with human trafficking, prostitution at massage parlor
The driver of the vehicle, Sarah T. Harrison, 26, of Leitchfield, had a five-year-old juvenile...
Leitchfield woman arrested for DUI with child in vehicle
Marijuana plant
Beshear: Ready to explore action on medical marijuana issue
Futuremax
Light rain showers with wet snowflakes possible for today!

Latest News

Lane closures (gfx)
BGMU: Expect evening lane closure on Nashville Rd. Thursday, April 7
Tickets for the upcoming PNC Broadway musical season are now on sale at the Kentucky Center for...
Broadway is back in Louisville! Musicals to return to Kentucky Center
View From The Hill: Tornado victim recalls help from WKU community, Opportunity Fund
WCPS to hold community event for kids and families
WCPS: Healthy Kids Expo/Community Baby Shower April 26th
Med Center Health announces call for entries for 30th Exhibit of Women in the Arts