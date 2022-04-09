Advertisement

Baby formula shortage worsens, may take weeks to improve

By CNN
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
(CNN) - A baby formula shortage in many parts of the United States is forcing retailers to ration their supplies.

Walgreens is limiting shoppers to three infant and toddler formula products per transaction.

A recent review of supplies at 11,000 stores indicates that nearly 30% of popular baby formula brands may be sold out.

Cities like San Antonio and Minneapolis are reporting out-of-stock rates for certain formulas even higher than that, well above 50%.

Part of the problem stems from an Abbott Nutrition recall in mid-February for select lots of Similac and other formulas made in Sturgis, Michigan.

Manufacturers are ramping up production to make up the difference, but they admit it may take weeks for them to catch up.

