BikeWalk BG kicks off mobile bike program

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - BikeWalk BG is a movement that seeks to encourage biking and walking for all in Bowling Green.

“Before COVID hit, we got some grant money to kind of develop this mobile bike program that would be a service to the community to offer different bicycle and pedestrian safety and education components,” says Karissa Lemon, BikeWalk BG Coordinator.

On Saturday, the mobile bike program in Bowling Green officially kicked off, at the annual Arbor Day Celebration.

“The last couple of years, the city of Bowling Green, and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have been installing more bike lanes around the downtown area, and just having an awareness for cyclists as a motorist, but also for cyclists to know that yes, they can use the bicycle lanes, but still to be aware of motorists traveling,” adds Lemon.

One of the main purposes of the program is to educate.

“What we’ve seen with our bike rodeos, so teaching kids, some of the basic skills of the road, how to safely cross the street, how to use their bike and do go through an obstacle course and use utilize their different skills on the ground here,” added Lemon.

Another component is bicycle repair.

Lemon also spoke on the mission of the program.

“Part of the mission of BikeWalk BG is to encourage the public to be active and so we kind of operate off of encourage, empower, and equip motto,” Lemon explained.

The next Bike Walk BG event will be on May 7th at Jennings Creek Greenway.

Join us in May to help celebrate our greenways at the Jennings Creek greenway! https://fb.me/e/13CS2UrOZ Posted by BikeWalk BG on Monday, March 28, 2022

Officials say they are also updating their bicycle and pedestrian master plan they have a survey for the public.

