BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Purples pick up their fourth run-rule victory of the season with a 15-0 thumping over the Warriors on Friday.

Bowling Green took a 9-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back from there.

They’ll look to battle Paducah Tilghman back in the Warren County Invitational on Saturday at noon.

