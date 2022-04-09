Buy a raffle ticket, and support a child’s trip to Trooper Island

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - You can win a new a brand new pickup truck and help a child go to Trooper Island!

Trooper Island is a free summer camp for underprivileged boys and girls ages 10-12 operated by the Kentucky State Police on Dale Hollow Lake in Clinton County.

It is financed entirely by donations.

Annually KSP announces its biggest fundraiser for the camp which involves selling $10 raffle tickets.

This year you could win a 2022 GMC Sierra 100 Limited Denali.

KSP Trooper Daniel Priddy spoke on the importance of connecting with the kids that go on the trip.

“What we’re trying to do is to set them on the right path in the right direction, and also to kind of create that bond, you know, between them and law enforcement, so they can look at us as help and the good guys that they can come to when they’re in need,” says Trooper Priddy, KSP Post 3.

Priddy adds that one of the best memories from trooper island is from a child that was in foster care, and he was hoping to continue being in foster care so that he could return to Trooper Island.

Each year, the camp provides good food, fresh air, recreation, guidance, and structured, esteem-building activities to build good citizenship and positive relationships with law enforcement officers.

You can go to KSP Post 3 and purchase a ticket, call KSP and ask for information if needed or you can purchase them online just click here.

IT'S OFFICIAL: The 2022 Trooper Island raffle vehicle is here! When you purchase a $10 raffle ticket, you give yourself... Posted by Trooper Island Camp, Inc. on Monday, January 10, 2022

If you’d like to donate money for kids to go to Trooper Island you can make a check out to Trooper Island and drop it off at post.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.