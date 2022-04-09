Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Carol Shaw

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

For years Carol Shaw has tried helping others with food and clothing.

“As a human being she serves everyone, if you’re in need of clothing, we have a clothing closet. It is nonprofit, if you’re in need of food, Carol has a food kitchen. We work for feed America, and Carol is in charge of all of us women and the men who help at certain times of the month,” says Sherri Whittaker who helps Carol.

“For years, I was a foster parent, and I saw the needs of people in my community, and the needs of them and probably about 20- 25 years ago, the Lord told me to start a clothing closet to help families not just foster families, but all families. 32

Shaw says nothing would be possible without the help of Meadow Land Baptist Church.

“Just give back through donations, anything that you can’t use, that’s in good shape. Somebody else can use what you’re blessed with that God has given you, share it with others and that’s what I try to live by,” says Shaw.

“If we don’t have leaders in our communities, we do not have a community, and Carol is one of those leaders,” added Whittaker.

“I just thank God, he’s kept me strong through all of this so that I can keep going and doing his work,” also adds Carol.

