New road work is expected to begin on Sunday in Warren County
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A pavement maintenance project on I-165 is expected to begin on Sunday.
The Kentucky Transportation cabinet says drivers can expect lane closures on I-165 nightly.
The project is focused on the stretch of highway from Scottsville Road to the I-65 interchange.
Crews will be working on pavement crack sealing in this section of I-165.
The work is in advance of resurfacing.
Once the sealing is done, crews will move to the ramps on the 65, 1-65 interchange.
