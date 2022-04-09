Advertisement

New road work is expected to begin on Sunday in Warren County

A pavement maintenance project on I-165 is expected to begin on Sunday
By WBKO News Staff
Apr. 8, 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A pavement maintenance project on I-165 is expected to begin on Sunday.

The Kentucky Transportation cabinet says drivers can expect lane closures on I-165 nightly.

The project is focused on the stretch of highway from Scottsville Road to the I-65 interchange.

Crews will be working on pavement crack sealing in this section of I-165.

The work is in advance of resurfacing.

Once the sealing is done, crews will move to the ramps on the 65, 1-65 interchange.

