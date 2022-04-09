Advertisement

Project on I-165 in Simpson County will create lane closures starting on Monday

Another road project is happening in Simpson County
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A road project will be happening in Simpson County.

Crews will work to resurface part of I-65 and will cause lane closures next week.

Work is happening in the northbound lanes from the state line to the Warren County line.

The speed limit will drop to 55 miles an hour.

More lane closures will happen as the work progress.

