Sevier County cabin spared amid wildfires in “miracle”

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Sevier County woman said she watched her neighbors’ homes go up in flames amid last week’s Hatcher Mountain Wildfire. Tammy Hager posted intense video from her Shagbark cabin’s security camera to Facebook Thursday. The video showed her neighbors’ homes catching fire, while hers was fortunately spared.

“Half of our subdivision was untouched, our side of the subdivision has 56 homes gone and could possibly be more once they can access the other streets,” she said.

WVLT News spoke to Kristina Snyderman, Hager’s daughter. She said her mother watched the footage with bated breath, praying for her cabin’s survival.

“It was absolutely terrifying for them to watch as their beloved mountain home nearly caught fire,” she said. “My mom watched as her neighbors’ home went up in flames and just held her breath waiting for hers to go next. We truly believe prayer kept their home safe.”

Snyderman also said the community was coming together, supporting one another.

“Shagbark is such an amazing community and they’ve banded together in all of this,” she said.

Hager wasn’t the only one surprised by her cabin’s fate. Snyderman told WVLT News that her insurance adjuster was also blown away.

“Their insurance adjuster went out yesterday and said he truly witnessed a miracle. You can see how close the fire got to their garage,” she said.

Hager told WVLT that she was notified more than 700 times that there was movement outside the cabin by her cameras outside while she watched the footage in real time from her Florida home.

She understands how fortunate her family is to still have their cabin after watching others burn down.

“We felt relieved we felt blessed but you still have all this sadness in your heart for your neighbors many are full time many this is their vacation cabin and they lost everything,” said Hager.

