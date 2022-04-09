Unseasonably COLD into Saturday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday was a day that looked and felt like one in January rather than one in April! A mix of rain, sleet and snow showers fell across the area. Saturday looks chilly before BIG warming happens Sunday!

Breezy conditions this weekend

Expect more clouds through Saturday with a slight chance for a shower, mainly north and east of Bowling Green. It will be another chilly day with highs only in the low 50s. After a bout with frost and freezing temps Sunday morning, readings rebound all the way into the lower 70s by Palm Sunday afternoon! Once the warmth returns, it sticks around into next week. However, unsettled conditions return with daily rain chances running from Monday through Thursday. A slight cooldown arrives for Good Friday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Clouds with some sun. Breezy and unseasonably cold. A few showers possible. Frost possible at night. High 53. Low 31. Winds W at 12 mph.

SUNDAY: Frost early, then mostly sunny. Breezy and much warmer. High 71. Low 55. Winds S at 16 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. High 72. Low 57. Winds SW at 16 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 47

Today’s Low: 40

Normal High: 69

Normal Low: 45

Record High: 86 (1978)

Record Low: 23 (2007)

Today’s Precip: 0.05″

Monthly Precip: 0.77″ (-0.37″)

Yearly Precip: 15.35″ (+1.96″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:14 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:20 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 29 / Small Particulate Matter: 31)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 3 (Low)

Pollen: 6.1 (Mod - Trees)

